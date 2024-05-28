Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.82.

LUN stock opened at C$16.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.32.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock valued at $439,992. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

