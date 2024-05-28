Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $483.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. Analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

