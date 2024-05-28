Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Shares Up 1.6%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. 83,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 110,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYNZ shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mainz Biomed had a negative net margin of 2,934.82% and a negative return on equity of 488.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mainz Biomed will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.