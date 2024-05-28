Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.79.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $75.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

