Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

