Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.