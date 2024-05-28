Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
