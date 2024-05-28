McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 over the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

