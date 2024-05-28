Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Up 1.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.29. 8,732,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,186,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.