Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 345.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a PE ratio of 144.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

