Mina Market Capitalization Hits $939.86 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Mina has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $939.86 million and approximately $31.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,163,463,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,616,166 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,163,384,092.8400393 with 1,111,484,694.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83997321 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $32,534,913.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

