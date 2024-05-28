Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $743.78.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,585,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,380 shares of company stock worth $32,026,223. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $753.38 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $681.08 and a 200 day moving average of $647.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

