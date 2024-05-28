Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.58

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 38146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

