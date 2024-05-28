Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.66

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.66 and last traded at $110.24, with a volume of 114913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Natera Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,177,444.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,177,444.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,430.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $26,671,600. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

