National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 217.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 173.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $12,570,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

