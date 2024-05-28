National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Trimmed by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,557 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $95,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.