Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 216 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,768 shares of company stock valued at $12,747,440 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

