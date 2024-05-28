NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.