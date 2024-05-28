NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.56

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.56 and last traded at $116.21, with a volume of 139990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.73.

NetApp Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

