NetMind Token (NMT) Trading Down 6% This Week

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. NetMind Token has a market cap of $321.19 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.87 or 0.00012940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,216,095 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 8.9754974 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,184,775.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.