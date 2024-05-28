Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,161 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cerus in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cerus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $70,507.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $70,507.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $41,650.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,058.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,516 shares of company stock valued at $372,912. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

