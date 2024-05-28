Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Stem by 289.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $4,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STEM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,578.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 85,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $186,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,578.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,717.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and sold 670,963 shares valued at $1,340,809. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $210.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.91. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

