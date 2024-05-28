Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primo Water by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 145,966 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 761.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 10.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

