Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,778 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,589. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JFrog Price Performance
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.
JFrog Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
