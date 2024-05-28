Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.19%.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

