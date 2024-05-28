Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 13,377 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

