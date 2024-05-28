Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,187 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.90. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

