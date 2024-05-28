Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,125,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Olin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.