Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 788 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.7 %

PriceSmart stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,260,293. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

