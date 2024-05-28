Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $170,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of HomeStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMST. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1,460.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 172,221 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

