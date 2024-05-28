NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
NewRiver REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
NRR stock opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.56. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.11 ($1.18). The company has a market capitalization of £225.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,039.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09.
About NewRiver REIT
