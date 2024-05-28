Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,589,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,477,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.94% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,171,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,549 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,396,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 520,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 90,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.6 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.