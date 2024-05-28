Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 440,318 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 440,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,105,000.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,892,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.