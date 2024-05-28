Norges Bank Invests $59.26 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,437,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $29,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 464,667 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,976,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 283.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,065,000 after purchasing an additional 246,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

