Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,754,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,612,000. Norges Bank owned 1.14% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

