Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 307,513 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,754,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $243.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.81 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day moving average of $201.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.