Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVO opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $610.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.