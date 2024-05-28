Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

