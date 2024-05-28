ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

ON Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

