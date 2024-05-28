ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,383 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

