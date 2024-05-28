Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.87.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

