Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.87.
About Organovo
