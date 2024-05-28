ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORIC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $573.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.19. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

