Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

