Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

