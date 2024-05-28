Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.