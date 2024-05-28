Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,369,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SF opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

