Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

