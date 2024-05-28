Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $356,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478,927 shares in the company, valued at $102,681,901.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $5,384,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,425,963.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $356,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,478,927 shares in the company, valued at $102,681,901.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,740 shares of company stock worth $36,515,188. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

