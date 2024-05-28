Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,368,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 206,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the third quarter worth $3,131,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HNI by 118.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

HNI Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $124,990.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,172 shares of company stock worth $832,242 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

