Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $180,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,176,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,781.25 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,657.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,533.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

