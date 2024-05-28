Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,597,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

